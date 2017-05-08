Calling 911

Waupaca County sheriff’s report May 8

• May 7 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller at the Dollar General, located in the 100 block of West Henry Street, New London, reported that two people were trying to purchase gift cards with stolen credit cards.

• May 7 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller in the N1300 block of Holmnlane Road, Dayton, reported finding a needle in the street.

• May 7 – Water – Caller in the 200 block of Tustin Road, Fremont, would like to speak to an officer about some people discharging bows into the water.

• May 7 – Trespassing – Caller in the 300 block of Beckert Road, New London, reported that an employee was let go a week ago but is in the parking lot.

• May 7- Noise – Caller reports young people outside making noise in the 500 block of Iola Street, Iola.

• May 6 – Traffic Accident – Caller in the 1600 block of Nassau Street, New London, reported that a vehicle struck a telephone pole around 3 a.m. It was loud enough to wake her up and she saw the vehicle drive away. There were tire ruts in the yard by the pole.

• May 6 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller in the E3000 block of High Point Ridge, Waupaca, reported that he thinks kids are messing with his house. Someone threw a rock in the yard, messed with their mailbox and left two TVs in the yard as well.

• May 6 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller reported finding a syringe in the road by the 900 block of Bridge Street, Manawa.

• May 6 – Traffic Accident – At the Wallgreens located in the 900 block of West Fulton Street, Waupaca, caller reported a femail driver hit the building. There were no injures.

• May 6 – Vandalism – Caller in the 700 block of West Union Street, Waupaca, reported his car was keyed.

• May 6 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller at the VFW Post, 200 block of Industrial Drive, Waupaca, reported a person outside smoking a joint.

• May 6 – Property Damage, Not Vandalism – Caller reported a black truck tore up his yard in the N8700 block of County Trunk J, Iola.

• May 6 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller on Hughes Street, Clintonville, reported a tan, four-door car pulled up and a guy got out and ran behind the auto shop.

• May 6 – Juvenile Problem – Caller in the E8000 block of Daley Road, New London, reported two juveniles, one in a red sweatshirt and one in a green jacket, were trying to break into the basement of a church on South Division Street.

• May 4 – Suspicious Person – Caller reported two males noising around vehicles in the 200 block of Birdsall Street, Weyauwega.

• May 4 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller reported someone was knocking on the rear window of her house in the 300 block of West Third Avenue, Weyauwega.

• May 4 – Threatening – Caller in the E300 block of Granite Quarry Road, Waupaca, reported a person who was going to be his business partner has called him and is threatening to kill him.

• May 4 – Civil Complaint – Caller in the 200 block of Willard Street, Waupaca, reported the family parrot was stolen.

• May 4 – Noise – Caller in the N2800 block of Rainbow Drive, Waupaca, reported guns being shot and loud music at the nearby camp.

• May 4 – Suspicious Person, Circumstance – Caller in the 500 block of Franklin Street, Waupaca, found a needle on the side of the road.

• May 4 – Theft – Caller in the E900 block of Columbia Lake Drive, Waupaca, reported his roommate stole $400 from his checking account at an ATM.

• May 4 – Theft – Caller in the N2800 block of State Highway 45, New London, reported that someone has siphoned his gas. It has happened three other times.

• May 3 – Vandalism – Caller reported graffiti on the side of the Catholic church by Dairy Queen in Waupaca.

• May 3 – Vehicle Theft – Caller in the E1400 block of Grandview Road, Waupaca, reported that someone came to test drive his truck and never returned it.

• May 2 – Threatening – Caller in the N10900 block of Yaeger Road, Clintonville, reported that a person on Facebook sent him a message asking for $2,000 or else she would turn him in for rape. Caller also reported his friend received a similar message.

• May 2 – Deaths – Caller in the E7900 block of U.S. Highway 54, reported a construction site accident, a male was injured.

• May 2 – Theft – Caller in the E6200 block of County Trunk OO reported his girlfriend went to Premier Bank and cashed his business and personal checks.

• May 2 – Controlled Substance Problem – Caller at KD’s IGA on East Ann Street, Weyauwega, reported a female is blocking the bathroom stall and has been in there for 10 minutes. Caller believes she may be doing drugs.

• May 2 – Criminal Damage – Caller in the E5200 block of Swan Road, Manawa, reported someone damaged his yard and there are vehicle tracks in it.

One person injured in crash

One person was injured in an accident on Monday, May 1, in Farmington.

Thomas Utecht, 17, Waupaca, was driving a 2001 Honda Accord owned by Corrine Trindal, Waupaca, westbound on U.S. Highway 54 approaching the intersection of County Trunk Q.

Robert Hall, 64, Waupaca, was driving a 2010 Ford Focus eastbound, also approaching the intersection.

Utecht was approaching and breaking for a left turn, when he stated the vehicle starting slipping and losing control.

Utecht entered the eastbound lane. Hall tried to turn to the right prior to impact.

Hall entered the ditch and overturned.

Hall was transported by ambulance to Riverside Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.