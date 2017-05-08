Beisner, William “Bill”

William “Bill” Beisner, age 88, of Weyauwega, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at Bethany Home in Waupaca.

He was born on March 7, 1929 in Marshfield, son of the late Arthur and Linda (Neumann) Beisner. On June 2, 1951, he was united in marriage to Velere Phillips in Spencer. She preceded him in death in 2001. Bill worked at a number of small cheese factories before moving to Weyauwega in 1961. Although he worked at various jobs through the years, he most identified himself as a licensed cheese maker. After retirement, Bill and Velere enjoyed their trips to Las Vegas. Bill loved to play cards and give advice, he especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his children: Edward, Steven (Joanne), Bob (Mary), and Lois. He is further survived by eight grandchildren and nine and one-half great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Jim (Barb) Beisner, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank (Kathryn) Goeltz.

The funeral service for Bill will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waupaca with Rev. Dione Miller officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Bill will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega is serving the family.