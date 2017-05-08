Drug charges filed

Police say a Waupaca man arranged meth sales for two alleged drug dealers.

Thomas E. Gill Jr., 28, is charged with two counts of delivery of amphetamine as party to a crime.

On Feb. 27, an informant working with Waupaca County investigators purchased nearly 0.2 grams of methamphetamine from Matthew Alquinzon, 33, according to the criminal complaint.

Prior to the sale, police say Gill communicated with the informant via Facebook Messenger and direct phone contact to arrange a drug deal.

Gill told the informant he could meet “Mexican Matt” in a purple car at the parking lot of the Mobil station on Tower Road.

Officers reported seeing Alquinzon drive a purple Dodge Stratus into the parking lot where he allegedly sold the informant 0.2 grams of meth for $40.

Alquinzon was charged with possession of methamphetamine on March 21. He remains in custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

On March 7, another informant allegedly purchased meth from Andrew Tessen in the parking lot of Fleet Farm in Waupaca.

According to the criminal complaint, Tessen and Gill arrived at the prearranged time, but said they would need to get the meth.

About 45 minutes later, Tessen and a woman returned. The woman gave the informant the gram of meth, and the informant gave her $120.

Tessen was charged with possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver on March 17. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.

Gill was released from custody after posting a $2,000 cash bond.