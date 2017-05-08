Gray, Barbara J.

Barbara J. Gray, age 67, of Iola, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Iola Living Assistance.

Barb was born on July 9, 1949 in Clintonville, WI, the daughter of the late Delbert and Shrley (Hull) Hanson. Barb married the late William A. Gray on May 20, 1967 in Michigan. Barb enjoyed riding motorcycle with her late husband, cross stitch, knitting, cooking, canning, gardening and spending time with family.

Barb is survived by her children: Timothy Gray (Beth Chady) of Iola, William (Patricia) Gray of Manawa, Tammy (Mark) Wagner of Amherst, Christopher (Velesa) Gray of Big Falls, Charlie Gray of Iola, Amanda Gray (Mike Kempka) of Iola, Michael (Holly) Gray Sr. of Manawa; brothers: Donald Hanson of Slinger, WI; Douglas Hanson of Wausau, Delbert Hanson Jr. of Texas; sisters: Donna (Norbie) Lubbe of Mosinee, Debbie (Pat) Parker of Pueblo, CO; grandchildren: Cody Gray, Kyle Gray, Kyle Wagner, Josh Gray, Kaylee (Brandon) Beyersdorf, Haley Gray, Deatanna Gray, Anthony Wagner, Michael Gray Jr., Brooke Gray, Aiyana Kempka, Dalton Gray; great-grandchildren: Martin, Diesel, Claudia Beyersdorf. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William A. Gray, Sister Bonnie Guyette and brother Ronald Hanson.

Memorial services with friends and family will be held at Big Falls Tavern in Big Falls on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at noon and ride to follow.