Kluender, Elmer “Butch” R.

Elmer “Butch” R. Kluender, age 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at his home in Waupaca, WI.

He was born August 9, 1947 in Stevens Point, WI, son of Elmer H. and Dorothy (Robl) Kluender. Butch worked for 31 years at the Waupaca Foundry. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially playing cards. Butch also enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching the Packers, putting together jigsaw puzzles and doing word search crossword puzzles. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his family, Jay, Michelle, Bailey and Claire Johnson and Ron, Tammy, Courtney and Ashley Noll.

Butch is survived by his four sisters, JoAnn Jensen, Delores (Larry) Hoppe, Arlene (Em Petrack) Robl, and Mary Bandt; his brother, Mark Kluender; one sister-in-law, LouAnn Kluender; and two uncles, Carl Robl and Ken Anderson. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Kluender; five brothers, Robert, Harold, John, Jim, and Gary Kluender; three brothers-in-law, Ken Jensen, Eugene “Turk” Robl, and Dennis Bandt; and two nieces, Sharon (Jensen) Lehmann and Dawn Bandt.

A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupaca, WI. Reverend Paul Bowe will officiate. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Lakeside Memorial Park in Waupaca following the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.

A special thank you to the ThedaCare physicians of Waupaca and to Heartland Hospice of Stevens Point for the wonderful care that they gave to Butch.