Law, Gary J.

Gary J. Law, age 49, of Waupaca, passed away with family at his side on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

He was born in Neenah on February 29, 1968 to James Law and Diane (Pryse) Law. Gary was an avid hunter and fisherman and was excellent at shooting trap. He loved to work his farm, planting various types of produce that he shared with his family, as well as tending to his apple trees. Trips out west were also enjoyed and Yellowstone was a favorite. He was a wonderful uncle to his nieces and nephews and was affectionately referred to as “Uncle Alligator”.

He is survived by his father, James Law of Menasha; mother, Diane Law of Neenah; siblings: Tracy Smith of Oshkosh, Mark Law of Amherst, and Tom (Stacy) Law of Waupaca; nieces and nephews: Caeden and Alainee Smith, Carter Warren, Wyatt and Willow Law. Gary is also survived by paternal grandmother, Manolia Law of King; special friend, Glenda Miles; aunts, uncles and cousins. Gary was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Leslie and Velma Pryse and paternal grandfather, Eugene Law.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.