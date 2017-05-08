Parish, Clifford “Butch”

Clifford “Butch” Parish, age 68, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI.

He was born July 2, 1948 in Waupaca, WI, son of Clarence “Tat” and Lucille (Shuda) Parish. On April 10, 1995, Butch married Deanne “DJ” Claassen in Waupaca. He will be deeply missed by all of his loving family and many friends.

Butch is survived by his wife, Deanne “DJ” Parish of Waupaca, WI; three sons, Brandon Parish of Appleton, WI; Clay Parish of Chicago, IL, and Casey (Amy) Parish of Waupaca, WI; two grandchildren, Eli and Lily Parish; one brother, Tat Parish of Watervliet, MI; and three sisters, Glenna Busby of Nashville, IN; Karen (Herb) Behl of New Richmond, WI, and Mary (George) Root of Marion, WI. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lucille Parish, and a brother-in-law, Stanley Busby Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Riverview Park in Waupaca, WI. The Holly Funeral Home of Waupaca is assisting the family with arrangements.