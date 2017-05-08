Pork roast in Iola

Historical society, American Legion plan event

The Iola Historical Society, in conjunction with the Sheveland-Taylor American Legion Post 14, will host a Memorial Day Pork Roast Dinner following the Iola Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 29.

The parade starts at 11 a,m. from the Iola-Scandinavia High School parking lot and proceeds to Veterans Park on North Main Street.

Following a Memorial Day service, the parade will proceed from the park tot the Iola Historical Society’s historic village on Depot Street. Dinner will be held at the society’s Machine Shed at 222 Depot Street.

The pork roast starts at noon and runs until 2 p.m. All veterans are offered a free dinner in honor of their service. Local Legion members will be noting the branch and years of service for each veteran attending.

The donation for dinner for spouses and the general public is $10, $5 for children 12 and under. The dinner includes all the trimmings. Sodas and bottled water will also be available for purchase from Iola’s Boy Scout Troop 631.

The Machine Shed is one of seven buildings at the Iola Historical Society’s historic village that will be open for touring during the event.

The others are the original Iola & Northern Railway depot; the original Helvetia Town Hall; a replica one-room schoolhouse; a vintage 1930s-era log hunting cabin; a replica fire station containing some of Iola’s early original firefighting vehicles; and the main museum/office. A vintage caboose is also on the grounds, but that is currently being restored and is not available for tours.

The museum includes a display featuring Iola World War II veteran Lee Nelson, who flew 31 bombing missions in a B-17 “Flying Fortress” over Germany and German-occupied France.

Docents will be on hand to answer any questions.

The historical society is open throughout the summer on Saturday afternoons from noon until 3 p.m. starting June 3 through August 27, 2017.

Besides the summer Saturday openings, two other Iola Historical Society events are slated for 2017: 33rd annual Strawberry Fest on June 25 and the Taste of Norway and Lost Arts Fair on Oct. 7.