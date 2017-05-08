Scheider, Darrell

Darrell Scheider of Port Orange, Florida, formerly of Waupaca, Wisconsin found peace on May 2, 2017 at the age of 93.

He was the loving father of Darlene (Stephan) Snyder of Downingtown, PA, Luan (Michael) Unger of Waukesha, WI and Laurie (Ernie) Hrad of Roseville, MN. He was also the proud grandfather of Erich Snyder, Melissa Hrad and Joshua Hrad and dear brother of Verlyn Scheider. He is further survived by his nieces Dorrie Flata and Diane Scheider; Linda, his former wife and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Dorothea (Deutscher) Scheider and his brother, Donovan Scheider.

In accordance with Darrell’s wishes, no funeral nor memorial service will be held.