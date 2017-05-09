Author visits library

Watkins to discuss her book on 444-mile trek

Watkins

“I Walked 444 Miles to Make a Memory” is the title of a presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Waupaca Area Public Library downstairs meeting rooms.

Author Andra Watkins will visit the library for a discussion of her book, “Not Without My Father: One Woman’s 444-Mile Walk of the Natchez Trace.”

The memoir about her dysfunctional family adventure is a National Book Award nominee and a New York Times best seller.

The Natchez Trace is a historic forest trail which extends about 440 miles from Natchez, Mississippi to Nashville, Tennessee.

It links the Cumberland, Tennessee and Mississippi rivers.

The trail was created and used for centuries by Native Americans.

It was later used by early European and American explorers, traders and emigrants.

The path is commemorated by the 444-mile Natchez Trace Parkway and Bridge, which follows the approximate path of the Trace.

The work of Watkins also includes “Natchez Trace: Tracks in Time.”

That is a book of photography, shot during her 15-mile daily hikes on her 444-mile Natchez Trace walk.

Her first novel was “To Live Forever: An Afterlife Journey of Meriwether Lewis.”

It was published in 2014.

“Hard to Die” is her latest novel.

It is an afterlife story of Theodosia Burr Alston, the daughter of Aaron Burr and subject of the song “Dear Theodosia” from the Tony-award-winning musical “Hamilton: An American Musical.”

A non-practicing certified public accountant, Watkins has a degree in accounting from Francis Marion University.

She is a Rotarian and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Watkins lives in Charleston, South Carolina with her husband, Michal T. Maher.