Hoffmann, Dr. J. “Greg”

Dr. J. “Greg” Hoffmann, age 66, of Hartford, Eagle River and Waupaca, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

He was born on July 26, 1950 in Hartford to parents Dr. J. Gregory and Marie (nee Schwartz) Hoffmann. “Doc” continued the family legacy of practicing medicine throughout the state. He was nationally recognized as a specialist in treating Lyme Disease. Family, friends and patients will always remember his compassion, bedside manor, his “old school” approach to his profession and his “cowboy” attitude. He loved the outdoors, spending time hunting, fishing and enjoying his cabin in the north woods.

Dr. Hoffmann is survived by two children, Erica (fiancé James Estrada) Hoffmann and Shane (Erika); one granddaughter, Madison; brother, Tom (Krista); nieces, Lindsay (Shane) Becker, Courtney (Zach) Fricke; nephew, Cassidy (Cristy); former spouse, Anne (nee Rublee) Hoffmann. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Dr. Hoffmann is preceded in death by his parents.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be held at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford on Thursday, May 11 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Kilian Catholic Church, on Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. Committal Service will be held at Clearwater Lake Cemetery on Friday, May 12 at 4:30 p.m. A gathering will be held after the committal to continue the memories and fellowship at the Oneida Village in Three Lakes, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Kilian Catholic Church, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Three Lakes, WI or www.wisconsinlymenetwork.org. Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.