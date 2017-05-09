T-Birds top Indians

< > Iola-Scandinavia's Carter Kurki steals second base as Weyauwega-Fremont's Cole Hudziak gets ready to make the tag. Kurki and the Thunderbirds handed Hudziak and the Indians a 2-1 loss May 5 in a matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference teams. Greg Seubert Photo

Kurki strikes out eight batters

By Greg Seubert

Two runs.

That’s all the Iola-Scandinavia baseball team could muster against Weyauwega-Fremont.

It turned out to be enough, as the Thunderbirds held on for a 2-1 Central Wisconsin 8 Conference win May 5 over the Indians in Weyauwega.

I-S came up with both of its runs in the top of the second inning, while Weyauwega-Fremont scored in the third.

Both teams had six batters with one hit. Connor Kurki stuck out eight batters to get the win on the mound, while Logan Bosquez had four strikeouts while taking the loss.

Justin Sivertson and Kurki drove in the T-Birds’ runs, while Brandon Scheer drove in the Indians’ run.