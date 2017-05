A family seeks the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Michael Rosio went missing from Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London, at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9.

Rosio is 6 feet tall and weighs 217 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His date of birth is Dec. 25, 2001.

Anyone with information should call Rawhide Boys Ranch at 920-538-1524, Langlade County Sheriff’s Department at 715-627-6411, or New London Police Department at 920-982-8505.