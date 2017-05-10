Crash causes outage

New London crews fix power lines

By John Faucher

New London Utilities line crews were dispatched to the intersection of North Shawano Street and Broad Street early Thursday morning, May 4, after a pick-up truck hit a power pole.

A 71 year-old male driver was traveling northbound on Shawano Street when his truck crossed the centerline and struck the pole.

According to New London police, the driver suffered a small laceration on his left hand. There were no other injuries.

The driver told police he was driving and began to choke on his coffee just before the incident occurred. He did not remember crossing the railroad tracks and crossing the centerline.

A lineman from the utilities said the accident caused a power outage to businesses and some residences on the city’s north side. The collision occurred around 5:40 a.m.

Crews set a new pole and repaired two damaged circuits. They were able to restore power by 7:20 a.m.

There were no citations issued as of press time on Tuesday, May 8.