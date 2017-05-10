T-Birds drop three

Wega-Fremont, Manawa get wins

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia came up short in three recent Central Wisconsin 8 Conference softball games against Weyauwega-Fremont and Manawa.

Weyauwega-Fremont picked up a 4-0 win May 5 and a 3-2 win May 1, while Manawa handed the Thunderbirds a 4-3 defeat May 4.

W-F 4, I-S 0

Iola-Scandinavia had seven hits off of the Indians’ Cadyn Ehrenberg, but couldn’t get a runner to third base.

The T-Birds’ Kendall Johnson allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out six batters. I-S also committed three errors.

Mackenzie Kielblock and Hannah Melum had two hits for the T-Birds, while Johnson, Olivia Schustek and Brooklyn Podgorny added one each.

Manawa 4, I-S 3

Claire Kreklow singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Wolves a one-run win.

I-S had rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the sixth.

Johnson allowed nine hits and seven walks while striking out four batters.

Bryanna Kisting had two of the T-Birds’ five hits and Kielblock, Schustek and Sadie Schustek had one each.

Morgyn Zielke went the distance to get the win for Manawa.

< > Weyauwega-Fremont's Cadyn Ehrenberg safely slides into second base as Iola-Scandinavia's Bryanna Kisting goes after the ball in Weyauwega. W-F won the May 2 matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference teams 3-2. Holly Neumann Photo

W-F 3, I-S 2

The T-Birds scored two runs and had the bases loaded with only one out in the top of the seventh, but couldn’t knock in the tying or lead run.

Johnson gave up one earned run and held the Indians to two hits, but the defense had three errors.

Kielblock, Podgorny, Sadie Schustek, Kisting, Brenna Bonikowske and Erin Charles each had a hit for the T-Birds. Bonikowske drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in the first run and Charles followed that up with an RBI infield single.

Kiley Akey struck out nine batters to get the win on the mound.

The T-Birds will host Bonduel at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, for a CWC-8 doubleheader before heading to Amherst Friday, May 12, for a 4:30 p.m. matchup with the Falcons. I-S will also head to Stevens Point Monday, May 15, for a rematch with Pacelli before traveling to Wittenberg-Birnamwood the following day to face the Chargers. All three games will get underway at 4:30 p.m.