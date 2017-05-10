Woman faces meth charges

A woman was found unconscious in a bathroom stall with a needle in her chest.

Jacquelyn R. Meyer, 25, Waupaca, was later charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.

On April 30, Sgt. Earl Ruckdashel, with the New London Police Department, responded to a call at Walmart.

Ruckdashel found a woman, identified as Meyer, sitting on the floor of a bathroom stall, confused and crying.

The store’s assistant manager told police a customer initially discovered Meyer in the bathroom unconscious.

The manager had to force open the stall’s door, which hit Meyer and woke her.

According to the criminal complaint, Meyer had a syringe sticking out of her chest. When she woke up, Meyer pulled the syringe out, possibly breaking the metal needle off in her chest.

The syringe and needles were found on the floor.

Officers also found a carry-all bag inside the stall. Inside the bag were three syringes, small cotton balls, alcohol wipes and white powder in a a small plastic gem bag that tested positive for meth.

Meyer reportedly told police she injected heroin while in the bathroom at Walmart.

An ambulance transported Meyer to the hospital in New London, where she refused to be treated with Narcan.

Meyer was released from custody after posting a $2,5000 cash bond.

On Oct. 5, 2016, Meyer was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and five counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

She was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

On Sept. 28, 2016, Meyer appeared in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and a first drunken driving offense. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.