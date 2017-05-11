Center offers summer program

By Angie Landsverk

The Waupaca Community Arts Center is marking its 10th anniversary this year with a new program.

That program is Art for the Ages.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a great time. We can’t wait,” said Selene Bloedorn-Saeed, who is a member of the center’s board.

Art for the Ages includes two sessions of art classes for children, teens, adults and families.

The indoor classes are being offered in the arts center, and the outdoor classes are taking place at Rotary Riverview Park.

The arts center is located at 200 N. Main St., in downtown Waupaca.

The park is located behind the center, along the Waupaca River.

The first session of classes runs June 5 through July 21, and the second session runs July 24 through Sept. 1.

The deadline to register for the first session is May 27, while the deadline to register for the second one is July 15.

It costs $175 for each session.

That registration fee allows the person to choose 10 sessions of classes during that time period.

There are up to 48 different choices in each session.

“There will be flexible options for how you want to use those 10 sessions,” said Bloedorn-Saeed. “Some of the classes are two sessions. Most are single classes, usually between one and two hours.”

Classes being offered in the first session include Environmental Sculpture, Ceramic Painting, Paper Mache Dolls, Sand Art, Tangle Art, Basic Drawing, Beginners Needle Felting, Terra Cotta Garden Pot Art, Fused Glass Pendants, 3D Multi Media Painting, Felted Wood Bead Jewelry, Simple Weaving, Knitting and Belly Dancing.

Class supplies are generally supplied, and family members may share one package of classes.

“It’s intergenerational. You can get the whole family together to do a class,” Bloedorn-Saeed said.

The classes are being taught by the art center’s staff, as well as by two University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point students who are both in the arts program there.

Bloedorn-Saeed explained how the board came up with this idea.

The board saw the summer season as the right time to offer classes for area residents, as well as for those who vacation here, she said.

“If people are willing to participate in summer athletics, why not summer arts,” Bloedorn-Saeed said.

The board also saw the center’s 10th anniversary as an opportunity for more community involvement, she said.

She said the classes being offered are diverse.

People may visit www.wcacenter.com/wcac-classes-2 to read about the classes and access the registration form. Payments are due at the time of registration and may also be made online.

Registration is also available at the arts center. People may call the center at 715-258-3741.

“I think it’ll be fun. We’re really trying to think of ways to get the community involved,” Bloedorn-Saeed said. “And with our 10th anniversary, we thought it would be a good opportunity.”