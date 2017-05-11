Board reviews projects

Iola library plans expansion

By Ben Rodgers

The Iola Village Board approved a new paint job for the water tower at the Monday, May 8 monthly meeting.

The group approved a proposal from Lane Tank Company for $59,850 for interior maintenance painting and minor repair, plus an additional $8,000 for the exterior paint to be redone.

“The DNR (Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources) said we could hold off until next year to get it completed, so we can hold off,” said Glen Tetzlaff, public works operator. “But what I’d like to do is get it OK’d here. By maybe the next meeting I could contact Lane and get that price locked in.”

The current paint job is 21 years old. The new job would include pressure washing and putting the letters back on the tower.

Tetzlaff also shared the annual compliance maintenance report for the Iola wastewater treatment facility, required by the DNR.

The facility scored an “A” rating in all eight categories for a GPA of 4.0, which requires no actions to be set forth from the Village Board.

Still, as the facility is 15 years old Tetzlaff said it is time to replace some parts, such as a new flow meter.

“It’s just kind of normal maintenance stuff that is going to start happening when it ages,” he said.

The Village Board also received an update on the library expansion, which is in the development stage.

A proposed 2,900-square-foot addition would be used for children’s books and programing. What is currently used for that would be expanded and used for adults.

“This is not going to cost the village taxpayers any money,” said Jim Rasmussen, trustee. “It’s through two large donations and then they are going to do a fundraiser to finish it off.”

Although the project is in the development phase, Rasmussen said he would like to see the new addition closed off from the elements by November.

The bathroom remodel at Olson Park was also discussed. The project should be ready to be open to the public in a week or two.

The Iola Lions Club is also working on a walking path complete with roundabouts from the bleachers to the remodeled restroom and beyond. The project is part of the Lions 100-year legacy project and is being done at no cost to the village.

Lyle Mork, project organizer for Walk of Honor Monument at the American Legion Sheveland-Taylor Post 14 Veterans Memorial Park, also was at the meeting to request funds for his new project.

Mork’s plans include a 39-foot long by 17-foot wide concrete stretch that will feature two pedestals and at least two monuments. The monuments will be four-sided obelisks, each more than 6-feet tall. Each side of the obelisks will feature a different medal and a photo will be etched in the stone of each medal recipient. Each granite obelisk would weigh 14,000 pounds.

It will be for all veterans from the area from the Civil War to current conflicts, who earned medals in battle.

On the top of the first obelisk will be an Old Abe statue, looking at visitors when they arrive.

Mork is trying to raise $110,000 for the project.

“It’s honoring a lot of veterans and a lot of them you probably know are still living around here,” he said. “It will also be a good asset to the village.”

The board agreed to have the Finance Committee look into Mork’s request for funds.

Finally, the Village Board also ran into an issue when trying to fill the seat vacated by Richard Anderson.

Trustee Terry Murphy recommended Mary Timdal, who lost in the April election.

Timdal was at the meeting and had a prepared statement.

“After much consideration I have decided to respectfully decline the invitation to the Village Board, thank you,” she said.

The board will now ask Missy Fenn if she would like a seat at the table.