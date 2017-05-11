Comets host track meets

Forrest Ziebell runs the fourth leg of the boys' 3,200-meter relay race for Waupaca May 2 at a four-team meet at Waupaca High School. Ziebell and teammates Eugene Pliska, Colby Nimmer and Caleb Studzinski won the race in 8:57.63. The Waupaca boys and girls placed third at the meet. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca's Zoe Harrison takes the baton from Marissa Benavidez and starts the final leg of the girls' 800-meter relay race. Waupaca placed third at the four-team meet May 2 at Waupaca High School. Greg Seubert Photo Dillan Russell clears the bar for Waupaca in the boys' pole vault event during a four-team meet at Waupaca High School. Russell placed 10th with a top height of 6 feet, 6 inches. Greg Seubert Photo Waupaca's Danny Esch leads a pack of runners in the boys' 1,600-meter run. He went on to place seventh in the race. Greg Seubert Photo
Conference meet planned in Waupaca

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca’s track team hosted an invitational May 4 and a four-team meet May 2.

New London and Wittenberg-Birnamwood won boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively, May 4.

Team scores for the boys were New London (163.5), Marathon (139.5), Rosholt (92), Pacelli (80), Wautoma/Wild Rose (77), Waupaca (70), Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24) and Tri-County (23).

Waupaca’s 3,200-meter relay team of Eugene Pliska, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell and Colby Nimmer had the Comets’ only first-place finish with a time of 8:38.16.

Team scores for the girls were Wittenberg-Birnamwood (148.5), Rosholt (105.5), Pacelli (88.5), Marathon (78.5), Wautoma/Wild Rose (78), Waupaca (60), New London (57) and Tri-County (49).

Team scores for the boys from May 2 were Denmark (95), Little Chute (93), Waupaca (56) and Wrightstown (27).

First for Waupaca went to Pliska, 3,200-meter run (10>52.53); the 3,200 relay of Pliska, Nimmer, Studzinski and Ziebell (8:57.63); Mark Kilcoyne, shot put (46 feet, 6 inches); and Derrick Rotta, discus (137 feet, 4 inches).

Team scores for the girls were Wrightstown (87), Little Chute (83), Waupaca (53) and Wrightstown (36).

Avrey Simonson had the Comets’ only first-place finish, as she won the triple jump event with a leap of 33 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

The Comets will host the North Eastern Conference meet Saturday, May 13. Events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Waupaca High School.

