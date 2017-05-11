Comets host track meets

< > Forrest Ziebell runs the fourth leg of the boys' 3,200-meter relay race for Waupaca May 2 at a four-team meet at Waupaca High School. Ziebell and teammates Eugene Pliska, Colby Nimmer and Caleb Studzinski won the race in 8:57.63. The Waupaca boys and girls placed third at the meet. Greg Seubert Photo

Conference meet planned in Waupaca

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca’s track team hosted an invitational May 4 and a four-team meet May 2.

New London and Wittenberg-Birnamwood won boys’ and girls’ titles, respectively, May 4.

Team scores for the boys were New London (163.5), Marathon (139.5), Rosholt (92), Pacelli (80), Wautoma/Wild Rose (77), Waupaca (70), Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24) and Tri-County (23).

Waupaca’s 3,200-meter relay team of Eugene Pliska, Caleb Studzinski, Forrest Ziebell and Colby Nimmer had the Comets’ only first-place finish with a time of 8:38.16.

Team scores for the girls were Wittenberg-Birnamwood (148.5), Rosholt (105.5), Pacelli (88.5), Marathon (78.5), Wautoma/Wild Rose (78), Waupaca (60), New London (57) and Tri-County (49).

Team scores for the boys from May 2 were Denmark (95), Little Chute (93), Waupaca (56) and Wrightstown (27).

First for Waupaca went to Pliska, 3,200-meter run (10>52.53); the 3,200 relay of Pliska, Nimmer, Studzinski and Ziebell (8:57.63); Mark Kilcoyne, shot put (46 feet, 6 inches); and Derrick Rotta, discus (137 feet, 4 inches).

Team scores for the girls were Wrightstown (87), Little Chute (83), Waupaca (53) and Wrightstown (36).

Avrey Simonson had the Comets’ only first-place finish, as she won the triple jump event with a leap of 33 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

The Comets will host the North Eastern Conference meet Saturday, May 13. Events are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. at Waupaca High School.