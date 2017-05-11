Waupaca School Board approves new field

Construction begins in June at WHS

By Robert Cloud

The Waupaca School Board voted Tuesday, May 9, to build a new athletic field at Waupaca High School.

The $2.3 million project will include a single synthetic-turf field that can be used by both the football and soccer teams, track surfacing and improvements, increased grandstand seating and more bleachers, increased parking capacity and construction of a shelter for concessions, restrooms and storage.

Rettler Corp. of Stevens Point will oversee the project and seek bids.

To help pay for the project, the district will borrow $1 million through the State Trust Fund Loan program. The loan will be paid back in five years with a 3 percent interest rate.

The district also plans to sell the existing Haberkorn Field on Harding Street and its administrative building on School Street, then move the offices to the high school.

District Administrator Greg Nyen noted at the May 9 meeting that the high school was originally designed to accommodate 1,500 students. The facility currently houses about 650 students.

The field is scheduled to be completed in late August of 2017.