Parents, teachers help out at spring concert

By Greg Seubert

Waupaca Middle School band students performed their final concerts of the 2016-17 school year.

The sixth-grade band performed May 11 in the Gerald C. Knoepfel Auditorium, while the seventh- and eighth-grade bands took the stage May 9.

Guest musicians including parents and Waupaca faculty members performed with the bands, which are under the direction of Greg Biba and Shana Rogney.