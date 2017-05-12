Early lead lifts Bonduel over I-S

T-Birds shut out Shiocton

By Greg Seubert

Bonduel handed Iola-Scandinavia a 7-3 loss May 11 in a matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball teams. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds shut out Shiocton 5-0 May 8.

Bonduel 7, I-S 3
Five straight hits led to three Bonduel runs in the first inning.

The T-Birds came back with single runs in the first and second frames, but the Bears added to their lead with another run in the third and there more in the fourth.

I-S came up with its final run in the seventh.

Alex Sharp had two of the T-Birds’ eight hits, while Ethan Olson, Carter Kurki and Justin Sivertson drove in a run each.

I-S 5, Shiocton 0
Kurki went the distance and held the Chiefs to two hits.

Seth Korb, Olson and Jayden Sivertson had two of the T-Birds’ seven hits. Carter Prahl also scored twice, while Olson drove in a team-high two runs.

It was an out at home plate for Iola-Scandinavia's Connor Kurki as he tries to slide under the tag of Bonduel catcher Riley Allen. Holly Neumann Photo Ethan Olson waits for the perfect pitch. Holly Neumann Photo Seth Korb pitches for Iola-Scandinavia May 11 during the Thunderbirds' 7-3 loss to Bonduel in Iola. Holly Neumann Photo
<
>
It was an out at home plate for Iola-Scandinavia's Connor Kurki as he tries to slide under the tag of Bonduel catcher Riley Allen. Holly Neumann Photo

 

Comments

comments

Related Posts

County Post looks back on 2015

Comments comments