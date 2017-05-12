Early lead lifts Bonduel over I-S

T-Birds shut out Shiocton

By Greg Seubert

Bonduel handed Iola-Scandinavia a 7-3 loss May 11 in a matchup of Central Wisconsin 8 Conference baseball teams. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds shut out Shiocton 5-0 May 8.

Bonduel 7, I-S 3

Five straight hits led to three Bonduel runs in the first inning.

The T-Birds came back with single runs in the first and second frames, but the Bears added to their lead with another run in the third and there more in the fourth.

I-S came up with its final run in the seventh.

Alex Sharp had two of the T-Birds’ eight hits, while Ethan Olson, Carter Kurki and Justin Sivertson drove in a run each.

I-S 5, Shiocton 0

Kurki went the distance and held the Chiefs to two hits.

Seth Korb, Olson and Jayden Sivertson had two of the T-Birds’ seven hits. Carter Prahl also scored twice, while Olson drove in a team-high two runs.