Gee, Douglas J.

Douglas J. Gee, age 68, of Clintonville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, May 11, 2017 at his home.

Douglas James Gee was born on September 21, 1948 in Clintonville to Robert and Ethyl (Ullery) Gee. He grew up around the Cloverleaf Lake area and graduated from Clintonville High School in 1967. He entered the U.S. Army and served stateside during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970. Doug hauled milk for the Behnke Cheese Factory for a few years and he also worked at a local gas station for a short time. Then Doug started at Nordberg Inc. in Clintonville where he was employed as a welder and a painter. After close to 36 years at Nordberg he began working at Schutt Industries, Clintonville, mostly welding specialty steel trailers. Doug was employed by Schutt from 2004 to 2016. Doug was united in marriage on July 8, 2000 to Susan K. (Vollmer) Smith in Clintonville. He was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville. In his younger days, he helped coach his son’s Little League Baseball Team. He was an avid outdoorsman and never missed an opening fishing weekend up north in Wabeno with family and friends. Doug enjoyed any kind of fishing, going deer hunting, riding his four-wheeler, making firewood, and planting flowers. Doug and Sue were soulmates, the love of each other’s lives, and they enjoyed camping and campfires together. He liked to spend time with family and friends, and play sheepshead with Matt, his grandsons and hunting buddies at the “Shabin” in Marion. Doug and his father-in-law, Marty Vollmer, were best friends for many years and often went fishing or hunting together. After Marty’s death, Doug checked on his wife Doris every day and was her handyman. His positive and up-beat attitude made Doug easy to love. He had a big heart and would help anyone at the drop of a hat. He always had a joke to share and lived life to the fullest. Whatever task he took on there was no stopping him. Doug will be remembered most as a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather.

Survivors include his dear wife, Susan; and beloved father of five, Kathie (Mark) DeMuth of Green Bay, Matt (friend Ann) Gee of Clintonville, Kevin (Autumne) Gee of Shawano, Shane (Lindsay) Norder of Clintonville, and Shannon (friend Mandy) Norder of Clintonville. He is a grandfather to seven, Paul DeMuth, Noah DeMuth, Devyn Gee, Coleton Gee, Lily Gee, Holly Gee, and Trayton Norder. There are two sisters, Pat Frank of Oconomowoc, WI and Ginger Garza of Cheyenne, WY, and sister-in-law Kandice Gee, Oregon. There is one brother, Phil (Kuhlab) Gee of Longmont, CO. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Doris Vollmer of Clintonville, his faithful yellow lab Daisy, and many other relatives and friends Doug is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Marty Vollmer, brother Bob Gee, brother-in-law Pat McNally, nephew Tim Gee, brother-in-law Valentine (Bernie) Vollmer, sister-in-law Carol (Vollmer) Rusch, and sister-in-law Donna Mae Vollmer.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 15th at 12:00 noon at St. Martin Lutheran Church, Clintonville. Rev. Christian Burg and Rev. Vilas Mazemke will officiate and burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Clintonville. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Friends may call on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the memorial fund which will be established in Doug’s memory.