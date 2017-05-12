Prosecutors file more drug charges

A Scandinavia man faces new drug charges.

Joshua R. Christensen, 25, is charged with possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 23, deputies arrested Christensen and three others after a month-long investigation into a local heroin distribution.

Initially held in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, Christensen was released on March 9 after his mother co-signed a $5,000 signature bond.

Conditions of his bond included that Christensen live with his parents, not leave their home unless they accompany him or he was going to drug-abuse treatment, not possess medications without a prescription and have no direct contact with the mother of his child.

On April 30, Christensen’s father contacted the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and reported Christensen had taken some money and was apparently using drugs again.

When he arrived at the Scandinavia home, Deputy Pete Kraeger met with Christensen, who was sitting in the living room holding his 2-year-old son.

“Josh became emotionally upset when he saw me and began to question why I was there,” Kraeger reported.

According to the criminal complaint, Christensen told Kraeger he was breaking up with the boy’s mother and accused her of having a drug problem.

Krueger then informed Christensen he was arresting him for violating the conditions of his bond.

Christensen became increasingly upset and went into the bedroom.

After his father took the child, Christensen reportedly began pacing back and forth on top of the bed.

“He would not listen to me and get down,” Kraeger reported.

Kraeger called for assistance, and Waupaca Police Officer Bret Rodenz arrived.

They arrested Christensen and transported him to jail, where the nurse advised that Christensen should be taken to the hospital to be medically cleared.

Christensen’s father called the sheriff’s office again and reported finding drugs.

Deputies returned and confiscated hydrocodone pills and marijuana.

Christensen currently remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on May 23.