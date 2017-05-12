Regionals set for May 22

Clintonville to host Division 2 meet

By Greg Seubert

The road to the WIAA State Track & Field Championships begins Monday, May 22, with regional meets across the state.

Local teams include New London and Hortonville in Division 1; Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont, Amherst and Clintonville in Division 2; and Iola-Scandinavia, Manawa, Wild Rose, Marion and Almond-Bancroft in Division 3.

New London and Hortonville will head to the Kimberly Regional, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Sectional qualifiers will advance to the Ashwaubenon Sectional at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont and Amherst will compete in the Wautoma Regional, which gets underway at 4 p.m., while Clintonville will host its own regional at 3:15 p.m. Sectional qualifiers from both regionals will advance to the Freedom Sectional at 3 p.m. May 25.

Manawa and Marion are in the St. Mary Catholic Regional, set for 3:45 p.m. at Xavier High School in Appleton. Iola-Scandinavia, Wild Rose and Almond-Bancroft will head to Plainfield for the Tri-County Regional, which begins at 3:30 p.m. Sectional qualifiers from both regionals will advance to the Rosholt Sectional at 3:30 p.m. May 25.

The top four finishers in each event at regional meets qualify for sectionals. State qualifiers out of sectionals are the first three finishers in Division 1 and the top four in divisions 2 and 3.

The state meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Schedule for May 22

Division 1

Kimberly Regional: New London, Hortonville, Appleton East, Appleton North, Appleton West, De Pere, Kaukauna, Kimberly, West De Pere.

Division 2

Clintonville Regional: Clintonville, Bonduel, Freedom, Little Chute, Marinette, Menominee Indian, Oconto, Oconto Falls, Peshtigo, Seymour.

Wautoma Regional: Waupaca, Weyauwega-Fremont, Amherst, Fox Valley Lutheran, Nekoosa, Omro, Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, Winneconne, Xavier.

Division 3

St. Mary Catholic Regional (at Xavier): Manawa, Marion, Gresham/Bowler, Lourdes Academy, Oneida Nation, St. Mary Catholic, Shiocton, Tigerton, Valley Christian, Wolf River Lutheran.

Tri-County Regional: Iola-Scandinavia, Wild Rose, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Pacelli, Pittsville, Port Edwards, Rosholt, Tri-County.