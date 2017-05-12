T-Birds split twin bill

I-S comes from behind in first game

By Greg Seubert

Iola-Scandinavia split a Central Wisconsin 8 Conference softball doubleheader May 11.

The Thunderbirds handed the Bears an 8-6 loss in the opener, but Bonduel came back with a 10-3 win in the second game.

I-S 8, Bonduel 6

The T-Birds came up with eight unanswered runs in the sixth inning in the opener. Olivia Schustek drove in two runs and eight different players scored.

Kendall Johnson struck out eight batters while going the distance to get the win on the mound.

Bonduel 10, I-S 3

Cameri Gehm had three hits and drove in two runs to lead Bonduel in the second game.