Abrahamson, Gary

Gary L. Abrahamson, 68, entered into the mansion in heaven on May 12, 2017 at St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston, WI.

He was the son of the late Harvey and Dorothy Abrahamson Sr.

He is survived by two brothers, Rev. Harvey Abrahamson Jr., Clintonville; Larry (Charleen) Abrahamson, Waupaca; and one sister, Gloria Abrahamson and fiancé, Randy Gardner, Wausau; also his beloved dog, Barbie. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and grandparents.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega, on Monday May 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega is serving the family.