Bonnie J. Paisar, age 69, of Leopolis, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2017 in Green Bay.

Bonnie was born in Bessemer, Michigan on March 23, 1948, the daughter of the late John and Marge (Olsen) Ramme. She graduated from Marion High School and continued her education at Nicolet College and UW Milwaukee. On August 7, 1965, Bonnie was united in marriage to Darold R. Paisar in Leopolis. Bonnie and Darold raised their two children in Leopolis, where they lived their whole married life. She was a partner in Under the Rainbow Child Care and administrator for both Kids in the Kountry Child Care and the Marion Minnie Mustang Day Care. In 1996, she and her business partner, Mary Madsen, attended the “Stand for the Children” rally in Washington D.C. Bonnie was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis, part of CCW at the church and assisted with religious education. She was a member and past officer of Wisconsin Child Care Administrator Association, receiving the WCCAA recognition award in 2012 for her outstanding contribution to the organization. Bonnie was a founding member and past Lead Commissioner of The Registry from 1999 – 2016 and in March of this year was awarded the Lifetime Learner Award. She loved with her whole heart and shared her love unselfishly. Bonnie left us too soon and will be missed by many.

Bonnie is survived by: her husband, Darold of Leopolis; their children, Darold “Darry” (Janet) Paisar of Leopolis and Cari (Dan) Gast of Clintonville; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Christina, Nichole (Cody), Andrew (Kristen), Austin, McKayla, Skylar and Josh; one great-grandson, Isaiah and two more on the way. She is further survived by her sister, Marjorie (John) Papendorf of Marion.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leopolis with Rev. Joel Jores officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano and again at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A parish wake service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com