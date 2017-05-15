Criminal sentencing

Recent convictions, sentencing and dismissals from felony cases in Waupaca County Circuit Court:

• Judge Philip Kirk sentenced Andrew P. Akright, 32, Waupaca, to four years in state prison and four years of extended supervision.

Akright was convicted of three counts of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property in two separate cases.

Charges of felony theft, misdemeanor theft, burglary and criminal damage to property were dismissed but read into the court record for sentencing purposes.

Akright was accused of breaking into a Farmington home in October 2016 and stealing a dozen firearms. Investigators said he sold one of the guns to a drug dealer.

In 2012, police apprehended Akright immediately after he broke into a Waupaca bowling alley. They found a loaded handgun in his possession.

In 2014, Akright was convicted of three 2012 burglaries and placed on probation, which was later revoked at the time of his sentencing for the 2016 burglaries.

• Kirk sentenced Harlon W. Raymond Jr., 26, formerly of New London, to four years in state prison and five years of extended supervision.

Raymond was convicted of causing mental harm to a child in September 2014, which was amended from first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm.

Three sex-related charges involving children were dismissed but read into the record.

Raymond had been released from prison about one month prior to the incident that resulted in the Waupaca County sex charges.

In 2011, he was sentenced in Waushara County to 3 1/2 years in prison for burglary.

In August 2015, Raymond was sentenced in Portage County to a total of eight years in prison after he was convicted of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, criminal trespass and resisting an officer.

Raymond’s Waupaca County sentence will be concurrent to his Portage County sentence.

• Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Brian J. Hejda, 39, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

Hejda was convicted of his seventh drunken driving offense.

Huber ordered Hejda to pay $2,323 in fines and court costs and install an ignition interlocking device for three years. He also revoked Hejda’s license for three years.

Huber ordered that Hejda’s three-year sentence be served consecutively to the two-year sentence he is now serving for a sixth OWI conviction in Portage County.

• Judge Vicki Clussman sentenced Jeremiah D. Hoffman, 39, Iola to 27 months in prison and 24 months of extended supervision.

Hoffman was convicted of a sixth OWI. Charges of resisting an officer and operating after revocation were dismissed but read into the record.

Clussman revoked Hoffman’s license for three years, ordered him to install an IID for three years and assessed him $4,143 in fines and court costs.

• Kirk sentenced Jason D. Sell, 30, Appleton, to 18 months in prison and 24 months of extended supervision.

Sell was convicted of two counts of burglary. One count each of felony theft and misdemeanor theft, and two counts of criminal damage to property were dismissed but read into the record.

Kirk also ordered Sell to pay $2,829 in restitution and court costs.

• Huber placed Perry R. Stocks, 48, Waupaca, on two years of probation.

Stocks was convicted of felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor battery for two separate instances.

Charges of felony strangulation, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but read into the court record.

Huber also stayed 60 days in jail to be used at the discretion of Stocks’ probation agent and ordered Stocks not to possess or consume any illegal substances and submit to any counseling recommended by his agent.

• Clussman sentenced Stanley E. Monger, 48, Ogdensburg, to 15 days in jail.

Monger was convicted of misdemeanor obstructing an officer, which was amended from felony fleeing an officer.

• Huber placed Tyler L. Verhagen, 18, Neenah, on two years of probation and ordered him to write letters of apology to all of his victims.

Verhagen was convicted of three counts of theft.

Two counts of burglary were dismissed but read into the record.

Verhagen entered into a deferred prosecution agreement on one count of burglary.

He was assessed $2,667 in restitution and court costs and ordered to have no contact with Andrew Dietze and Tanner Ater.

• Huber placed Andrew J. Dietze, 20, Neenah, on two years of probation.

Dietze was convicted of three counts of theft, amended from three counts of burglary.

Conditions of Dietze’s probation include $2,189 in restitution and court costs and that he have no contact with Tyler Verhagen and Tanner Ater.

Ater’s case was adjudicated last month when he was placed on one year of probation with the possibility that his record may be expunged.

• Kirk placed Ashley C. Raether, 25, Almond, on two years of probation and ordered her to pay $1,329 in court costs.

Raether was convicted of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of failing to stop, which were amended from felony charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer.

• Clussman placed Matthew D. Meshke, 48, Kaukauna, on two years of probation and ordered him to perform 50 hours of community service, participate in any counseling and treatment recommended by his probation agent and pay $518 in court costs.

Meshke was convicted of possession of methamphetamine. Two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

• Clussman imposed then stayed an 18-month sentence for Fernando A. Castillo, 22, New London, placed him on three years of probation and sentenced him to one year in jail as a condition of his probation.

The judge also ordered Castillo to pay $164,000 in restitution and court costs.

Castillo was convicted of three counts of arson.

Investigators say he set two vehicles ablaze on Aug. 3, 2016, near New London. The flames spread to the garage.

Four cars, a motorcycle and a three-car garage were destroyed by the fire.

• Kirk placed Brandon C. Thorland, 19, Waupaca, on two years of probation.

The judge stayed 30 days in jail as a condition of probation, except for the first weekend of June and July, with the balance to be used at the agent’s discretion.

Thorland was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor battery for incidents that occurred in November 2015 and May 2016.

Charges of felony strangulation, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read into the record.

• Huber placed David A. Taylor, 43, Kewaunee, on three years of probation.

Taylor was convicted of a fourth drunken driving offense.

The judge sentenced Taylor to one year in jail with four months stayed as a condition of probation.

Huber assessed Taylor $3,889 in fines and court costs, revoked his license for three years and ordered him to install an IID for three years.

• Kirk placed Patrick A. Leopold, 26, formerly of Iola, on three years of probation.

Leopold was convicted of delivery of heroin.

In a separate case, Leopold was convicted of felony bail jumping and sentenced to nine months in jail and assessed $518 in court costs. Charges of delivery of heroin and felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.