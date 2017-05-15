Pauline Durrant of Waupaca, age 92, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Park Vista.

She was born in Baraboo on December 27, 1924 to the late Dewey and Nellie (Slaback) Long. On August 15, 1953 she married Willard Durrant. Pauline worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the State of Wisconsin. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, sewing, reading, visiting the casino, dancing and water aerobics, which she still enjoyed at age 90. She also liked to have coffee with the Hardees gang and the ladies from water aerobics. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Willard; daughters, Marcia (special friend, Al Dohse) Durrant of Twin Lakes, WI; Kim (Jeffrey) Orwin of Oregon, WI; grandchildren: Vanessa, Olivia and Victoria (special friend, Jay) Manlove; Alex Orwin, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl (LaVerne) Hagemann.

The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Maple Crest Funeral Home. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in the Town of Belmont. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. The family would like to thank Dr. Earl Anderson, the E.R. Staff at Thedacare Waupaca and the associates of Park Vista for all their care.