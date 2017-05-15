Janssen, Pauline Mary

Pauline Mary Janssen (née Thornton), age 86, of Waupaca, devoted mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother, and kind-hearted sister, was born to eternal life on Thursday, May 11, 2017 with her loving children at her side. Beloved wife of Dean, who preceded her in death, their devotion and love for one another is an inspiration for all who knew them.

Pauline was born on July 30, 1930 to the late Paul and Elizabeth Thornton. After attending Laona High School, Pauline graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing. On September 29, 1951 she married Dean Janssen. They lived in De Pere, Wisconsin with their growing family before moving to Waupaca in 1968. She was able to balance the demands of raising 11 children while remaining active in her nursing career. She had a passion for researching family genealogy. She will be affectionately remembered for her warm and gentle spirit.

She is survived by daughters: Mary (William) Bokath, Overland Park, KS; Lynn (Norm) Janssen, Amherst Junction; Deanna Janssen, Waukesha; Gina (Nick) Trzebiatowski, Amherst Junction, and Jill Janssen, Amsterdam, Netherlands; sons: Michael (Susan) Janssen, Fairfield Glade, TN; Stephen (Cathy) Janssen, Appleton; Paul (Debra) Janssen, Des Moines, IA, and Mark (Rita) Janssen-Singh, Oak Park, IL; beloved mother-in-law to Thomas Pionke and Renee Janssen. She was preceded in death by daughter Sandra, son Jerry and brothers, Robert, Paul and Dick. She is further survived by 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, sisters, Lyna Thornton and Katy (Dale) Rosio and other relatives and dear friends.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 with Father Amalraj Roche officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca and on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stand Up To Cancer are appreciated.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Park Vista, Dr. Earl Anderson and Dr. William Guenther and staff for their continued care.