Mead, Janet Sader

Janet Sader Mead, 90, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Peabody Manor in Appleton.

She was born July 1, 1926 in Fremont, WI, to the late Arnold M. Sader and Wilma Thomas Sader. Jan attended Weyauwega-Fremont High School and Milwaukee-Downer College before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She married Olin C. Mead, who survives her, in 1953. Jan and Olie made their home on the banks of the Wolf River in Fremont for 54 years, where they raised their three children: Andy (Anne), Portland, OR; Todd (Barb), Berkeley, CA; and Allison (Dave) Schultz, Bonduel, WI. Grandchildren are Caroline and Brooke Mead, Benjamin and Michaela Mead, and Peter (Sarah) and Margret Schultz. Jan loved being a mother and grandmother. Jan taught consumer economics for many years in the Weyauwega-Fremont public schools before transitioning to and retiring in 1987 from a position with Thrivent Financial. She was an active community volunteer throughout her life. Helping lead the public library in Fremont, contributing her skills as a master gardener to many community beautification projects, and singing in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Fremont) choir for more than 60 years were among her favorite volunteer activities. Jan’s family and friends recall her enthusiasm for outdoor activities, including golf and downhill skiing. A Fremont “webfooter” all her life, she also enjoyed water sports and hosted many pontoon boat river cruises on the Wolf River. She loved music, ranging from symphonies to marching bands, fashion, and jewelry, and was an accomplished seamstress and knitter. She raised her children to value education, intellect, and culture, ensuring that they were considerate of others, had good manners, and knew how to set a table properly. After retiring, she and Olie indulged their adventurous spirit through travel. They explored Europe,backcountry skied into the mountains of Colorado to camp in a yurt, flew in a glider, and did whitewater rafting.

A memorial service in honor of Jan will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Pastor Stephen Pope will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Jan’s family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Heritage and Peabody Manor Community for the kindness shown to Jan since she and Olie moved there in 2007. Memorial gifts may be made to the Neuschafer Community Library in Fremont and the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Fremont) Education Fund.