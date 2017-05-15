Rohlf, Richard “Rick”

Richard “Rick” Rohlf, age 69, of Clintonville passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King.

Richard Wayne Rohlf was born on January 28, 1948 in Montebello, CA to Weldon and Margaret (Scivner) Rohlf. He graduated from Edgewood High School in West Covina, CA in 1965.

Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 10, 1962 in Los Angeles for boot camp and training. Next he went on to Fort Gordon, GA, for Advanced Infantry Training, Jump School at Fort Benning, GA and Fort Bragg, NC for jumping practice. Then Rick returned to Fort Benning for Air Borne Infantry Training and Panama for Jungle Warfare Training and then over to Vietnam. He was based out of Da Nang and Chu Lai, Vietnam, then to LZ Gator, Eagle and Rip Cord, Hill 142. Rick received his first Purple Heart for being wounded in the right shoulder in June of 1967 at Bong Tong Peninsula. He earned a second Purple Heart from wounds to his left leg and right arm on January 25, 1970. Rick’s third Purple Heart was earned in battle with injuries to his right hip and groin area. He was sent to the 91st Evacuation Hospital in Chu Lai. He then went to Colorado Springs, CO for Sergeant of Instruction. On September 3, 1971 he was discharged to San Diego, CA. He spent time in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon), Cu Chu Tunnels, Halong Bay, and Cam Ranh Bay. For some years, Rick was a special forces Rifleman Sniper – Green Beret. He was awarded three Purple Hearts, a Silver Star, a Bronze Star; Army Commendations with “V” device, CIB, Jump Wings, Expert Rifle and Expert Pistol.

After returning to the states he was employed at Newport News Shipyard, Newport News, VA, for 14 years as an electrician. Then he went to Jeld-Wen Fiber Products in Dubuque, IA as a maintenance engineer for nine years. Finally, Rick worked for the State of Wisconsin – Department of Military Affairs as an electrical HVAC Supervisor for five years. Due to his failing health and medical problems he retired in 2006. He was united in marriage on January 12, 2001 to Marsha D. Hannah in Lancaster, WI, and they resided in Platteville, Port Washington, and finally settling in Clintonville (Cloverleaf Lakes area) on February of 2006. Rick and Marsha were so blessed to be able to celebrate their 15th Wedding Anniversary back on January 10, 2016. He enjoyed bass fishing (in which he competed in numerous tournaments), fly fishing, target shooting, camping and woodworking. His constant companion and side kick was Maggie Mae, his prized Shetland sheepdog. Rick was a member of the American Legion Post #63 where he was proud to be a part of the Military Honor Guard when his health permitted, the 40 & 8 Military Organization and a Lifetime Member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. Rick enjoyed playing football and baseball before enlisting. He played minor league AA baseball with the La Punta Yankees (part of the New York Yankees).

Survivors include his wife, Marsha, and two brothers, William (Davida) Rohlf in Myrtle Beach, SC, and Thomas (Dana) Rohlf of Santa Cruz, CA. There are three brothers-in-law, Gary (Nancy) Hannah of Portage, MI; Mark (Kay) Hannah of Milwaukee, and Mike Smith of Freeport, IL. He is further survived by a special nephew Joey Hannah who shares his love of fly fishing and target shooting; two nephews, three nieces, and a great-niece. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Betty Hannah, his father-in-law Robert Hannah, and two sisters-in-law, Karen Smith and Chrysa Hannah.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, both days at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville with Rev. Keith Wolf officiating. Military Honors will be provided at the cemetery by members of the VFW Post 664, American Legion Post 63, and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 63, all of Clintonville. Inurnment will take place on Friday, June 16th at Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, King, with Chaplain Richard Engle presiding.

Rick’s favorite saying was: “You need more jocularity in your life.”