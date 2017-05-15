Siegel, Butch “Elmer” Jr.

Butch “Elmer” Siegel Jr., 69, of Waupaca passed away peacefully on May 13, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Butch was born July 9, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Grant) Siegel. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point in 1974. He worked at several grocery chains from the Red Owl to Ron & Lloyds and he eventually started his own landscaping company. Butch was an avid outdoorsman and he was most at peace when he was outside soaking up the sun. He spent most of his time biking, camping, skiing, hiking, planting flowers/plants and just enjoying nature. Butch belonged to the Waupaca County Chapter of the Ice Age Trail where he served as a mobile skills crew leader. Butch won several awards through the Ice Age trail including the Spirit Stick award, In the Mud Award, and Years of Service award. Butch was most recently honored with the Crew Leader Emeritus Award. Butch spent his winters in Florida where he continued trail work at the state parks. When Butch wasn’t busy with trail work he could be found at the Wheel House spending time with his “second family” and/or working the grill for their special summer events. Butch was full of life and he took one day at a time. Those who knew Butch knew of his strong caring heart, his great sense of humor, and his willingness to always help others. He loved music and dancing and was always out on the dance floor. One of Butch’s finest dances was the father/daughter dance at his daughter’s wedding.

Butch will be greatly missed by his children, Anna (Cody) Miller, Greenville; John Siegel, Stevens Point; five grandchildren: Hannah, River, and Cole Siegel and Lila and Violet Miller; sister Beverly Saferite; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Jeff Maiman and Tom Cook who Butch considered family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brother Glenn Siegel, sister-in-law Loyce Siegel, brother-in-law Wesley Saferite Sr., niece Jina Dryer, and granddaughter Sienna Siegel.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at the Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Fletcher officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in the Town of Belmont.

The family would like to thank ThedaCare at home/hospice and the many doctors and nurses that cared for Butch over the years. A special thanks to the staff at Living Tree Estates in Greenville for their care and compassion they showed Butch and his family over the last month. Holly Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dad, may you now rest in peace and soak up an endless amount of sun. You will truly be missed! We love you!