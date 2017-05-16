Movie night at airport

Young Eagles Flights offered

By Angie Landsverk

Waupaca’s Parks and Recreation Department and its municipal airport will team up next month for a free movie night.

“Despicable Me” will be shown at dusk Friday, June 2, at Waupaca Municipal Airport-Brunner Field.

“The airport was interested in showing a movie. We want to highlight different things we have in Waupaca. For a community this size, it’s unique to have an airport,” said Andrew Whitman, the city’s recreation program supervisor.

The movie night will coincide with the last day of school for students in the Waupaca School District.

While the movie will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m., families are encouraged to arrive at the airport well before that.

“We want people to come a couple hours early. You can tour the airport and look at planes. It’s neat that Waupaca has an airport. It’s a good opportunity to see it and learn about it,” Whitman said.

In addition, EAA Chapter 444 will offer Young Eagles Flights prior to the movie being shown.

“We’re going to have a certain amount of Young Eagles Flights going that night,” Whitman said.

Sign-up sheets are at the recreation center and also went out to Waupaca students through the schools, he said.

The flights will be for children who are 8 to 17 years old.

Completed forms are to be returned to the parks and rec office by Friday, May 26.

Whitman said the number of children chosen will be based on the number of pilots and airplanes available that day.

Those chosen will be contacted and told what time they should arrive at the airport.

The Young Eagles Flights will take place late afternoon and early evening, he said.

Students not chosen for a flight that day may visit www.eaa.org to learn about other Young Eagles opportunities.

This is the fourth summer that Parks and Rec is sponsoring movie nights.

Past movies were shown at South Park – or at the recreation center if it rained.

“People will be sitting on asphalt for this one, so bring chairs,” Whitman said of the June 2 movie night.

Beth Andersen, manager of the airport, said those attending the movie night will likely set up their chairs west of the fuel farm, facing the grassy area to the west.

If it rains, the event will be moved inside to Brunner Hangar, she said.

Families may bring snacks for the movie night.

They are reminded alcoholic beverages will not be allowed at the airport, as well as at South Park, which is where the other movie night will be held this year.

This season’s other movie night will take place at dusk Friday, Aug. 11, at South Park.

“The Lego Batman Movie” will be shown that night.

The Waupaca Area Public Library will co-sponsor that movie, Whitman said.

Free popcorn will be available. If it rains, the movie will be shown at the rec center.