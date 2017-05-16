Narcotics bust on Sunnyview

Deputies stopped a suspicious car, then arrested two men after finding heroin.

Eric S. Boutwell, 23, Waupaca, was charged with felony possession of narcotics, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel O. Stuebs, 32, Weyauwega, was charged with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 11, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Deputies Bryan Strobusch and Pat McClone were driving northbound on Sunnyview Road when they noticed a car stopped at the intersection with County Trunk K in rural Waupaca.

Although there was no cross traffic, the car did not move.

As he passed the vehicle, McClone observed the passenger, identified as Stuebs, holding a piece of aluminum foil and a small tube-shaped object, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputies pulled over and made contact with the two men in the vehicle.

As he approached the vehicle, Strobusch reported seeing the passenger reach over his shoulder as if he was trying to dispose of contraband in the back seat.

Strobusch asked the driver, identified as Boutwell, to step out of the vehicle.

“I asked him if he had anything on him that he shouldn’t,” Strobusch reported. “He replied initially that he didn’t know but stated that Stuebs was previously wearing his sweatshirt.”

Strobusch searched Boutwell and found an aluminum foil bindle in his sweatshirt pocket. The bindle’s content tested positive for heroin and weighed 0.243 grams.

The deputies also found 17 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, five small pieces of aluminum often used for packaging heroin and four pieces of burnt aluminum.

Boutwell said the marijuana was his, but not the heroin, the complaint says.

On March 31, Stuebs was charged with possession of narcotics, drug trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, illegal possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On April 18, he was released from custody after posting a $5,000 cash bond.

On May 16, Stuebs’ bond was amended to include both cases.

Boutwell was released from custody on a $1,500 signature bond shortly after his initial court appearance on May 12.