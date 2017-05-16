Peterson recognized

Cemetery flag display wins award

Josh Peterson was recognized by the Wisconsin Society Sons of the American Revolution for this display of flags at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Submitted Photo

A member of the Waupaca Parks and Recreation Department staff was recognized for the display of the American flag at Lakeside Memorial Park.

Josh Peterson received the Furlong Award from Aupaumut Chapter of the Wisconsin Society Sons of the American Revolution.

The award is given for exemplary patriotism in the display of the American flag.

It may be given to a qualifying organization, government agency or individual.

The Aupaumut Chapter, which includes most of northeastern Wisconsin, presents the certificate once a year in its area.

Jim Waid presented the certificate to Peterson.

He is a past state society president, past Aupaumut Chapter president and the chapter’s current treasurer and awards chairperson.

Waid said there are about 45 members of the chapter.

Members are asked to nominate displays for the recognition.

He said the flag display in Waupaca’s cemetery has been there for several years.

“This year, Waupaca was recognized,” Waid said. “I’ve always liked that display.”

Aaron Jenson, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Departemnt, said, “Josh does a great job ensuring the city of Waupaca parks system and Lakeside Memorial Cemetery are safe and enjoyable for all patrons. This recognition is reflective of Josh’s quality of work throughout the parks system. We certainly appreciate that recognition from Mr. Waid and the Wisconsin Society Sons of the American Revolution.”

Men age 18 and older who are lineal descendants of ancestors who supported the War for American independence are eligible to be members of the Sons of the American Revolution.