Dayton selects supervisor

Barlow named to town board

By Robert Cloud

Jeff Barlow is Dayton’s new town supervisor.

He was selected at Tuesday’s town board meeting.

Barlow ran for supervisor in the spring 2017 election.

Receiving 215 votes, Barlow came in third place in a four-way race for two seats on the board.

John Miller garnered 252 votes on April 4, Don Holtebeck received 240 and Jim Peglow got 209.

Dave Armstrong, who ran unopposed for town chairman, resigned on May 6. He accepted a position at U.S. Steel in Gary, Indiana.

Holtebeck was selected to replace Armstrong as Dayton’s chairman at a special town board meeting on May 3.

In addition to Holtebeck and Miller, Town Clerk Judy Suhs participated in the May 16 vote for a new supervisor.

Holtebeck described Barlow as “a straight-forward, no-nonsense kind of guy.”

A 1991 graduate of Waupaca High School, Barlow attended the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh for two years before transferring to UW-Madison, where he earned a degree in soils science with an emphasis on turf grass management in 1995.

He became an assistant golf course superintendent in 1995, then the golf course superintendent at Waupaca Country Club in 2000.

During the election, Barlow told the Waupaca County Post he would like to see the town use technology more effectively in communicating with residents.

He wants more information and more frequent updates on the town’s website.

Barlow noted the town has an email database that could be used to communicate with residents.