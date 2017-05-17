Schuelke charged again

A former Ogdensburg man who went to jail for stealing cars last year faces new charges.

Dominic M. Schuelke, 19, Appleton, is charged with forgery and theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Schuelke stole a New London relative’s checkbook and $7 cash from her home on March 29.

The woman told police that Schuelke returned to her home later, apologized for stealing her checkbook, admitted to cashing a check and offered to pay her back.

Investigators say Schuelke cashed two checks totaling $1,200.

Due to prior convictions, Schuelke has been charged as a repeat offender and could serve up to 10 years in prison if convicted of forgery.

In August 2015, the then 17-year-old Schuelke and another teen were accused of stealing a truck in Waupaca, stealing gas in New London, then taking a road trip that ended in Illinois when they were arrested for shoplifting.

In November 2015, Schuelke was accused of stealing two cars, including one from Rawhide Boys Ranch, where he was a resident.

He told investigators that after he and a friend stole the car from Rawhide, they broke into a farmhouse and stole pills, alcohol and money, then used the money to buy clothes and other items from a Clintonville store.

The second car, stolen from a family living near Rawhide, was recovered in Plover.

Schuelke was convicted of three misdemeanor counts of taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Judge Philip Kirk placed Schuelke on two years of probation and ordered him to spend 54 days in jail. Had he successfully completed his probation, Schuelke’s crimes would have been expunged from the court record.

He was released from jail on Feb. 27, 2016.

On April 20, 2016, a 911 caller reported a stranger parked a black Honda Civic and urinated in her driveway on County Trunk E, in the town of Lind.

As Waupaca County Deputy Pete Kraeger was responding to the home on County E, he passed a black Honda Civic on Tower Road in Waupaca.

The deputy turned around and stopped the vehicle. Schuelke fled on foot, but was captured and taken into custody.

Kraeger ran a records check on the Honda and discovered it had been reported stolen. He also found two bottles of whiskey that were linked to a burglary in Royalton.

On June 21, 2016, Schuelke was convicted of felony escape. Charges of burglary, felony car theft and theft were dismissed but read into the court record.

Kirk sentenced Schuelke to one year in jail with work-release privileges and gave him 34 days credit for his time in custody on a $2,500 cash bail.

Schuelke is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 30.