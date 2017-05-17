Taylor, Phyllis Mae

Phyllis Mae Taylor, age 84, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

She was born on May 20, 1932 in Weyauwega, daughter of the late George and Ella (House) Radtke. Following her graduation from Weyauwega High School, she went to work in Appleton at First National Bank, until she returned to Weyauwega. Phyllis then worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank. Phyllis was united in marriage to Lowell “Abe” Taylor, who preceded her in death in 1992. She then worked for many years at Wisconsin Michigan Power Company, also in Weyauwega. Phyllis enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing cards with friends in “Card Club” for 50 years. She was a member of St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega.

Phyllis is survived by by her children, Carol (Roy) Toepke and Larry (Linda) Leupold; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Leupold, Mark (Mary) Leupold, Eric Toepke and Kori (Mitch) Lamberg; great-grandchildren, Logan and Sydney Leupold and sister, Genevieve (Arnie) Kempf. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Audry Jabs, Geneva Lauer and Georgia Schlatter.

The Christian Funeral for Phyllis will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, 2017 at St. Peter Ev. Lutheran Church in Weyauwega with Rev. Newlin Schafer and Rev. Dennis Lemke officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Phyllis will be held at the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Cline Hanson Dahlke Funeral Home in Weyauwega is serving the family.