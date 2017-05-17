Wartner, Luvern W. “Barney”

Luvern W. “Barney” Wartner, 98, of Fond du Lac passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Grancare Nursing Home.

He was born in Birnamwood on November 11, 1918, the son of John and Mary (Diers) Wartner. Luvern served his country in the U.S. Army during WW II in the European Theater. He was drafted in April 1941 and was stationed in Iceland, Ireland and England before sent to combat at St. Lou, France on June 19, 1944. Luvern was a sergeant in the 3rd Army, 5th Division, 2nd Infantry, Company L as a rifleman. He saw combat in France, Belgium and Germany with his most difficult days coming during the Battle of the Bulge. He was wounded on April 12, 1945 and honorably discharged on Sept. 7, 1945. On July 25, 1953, he married Gertrude Pietz in Antigo. Luvern and Gertrude lived in Antigo, Janesville, Fond du Lac and Rosendale. Luvern was a member of Holy Family Parish and Disabled American Veterans. He was employed at Wisconsin Power and Light as a truck driver and a groundsman before retirement. Luvern went on the Old Glory Honor Flight in Sept. 2013.

Survivors include his sister-in-law Alice (Duane) Bartel of Ogdensburg, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Luvern was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gertrude on Oct. 22, 2007, his sister Rosella Wartner, two brothers, Everette (Everall) and Melvin (Betty) Wartner; his sisters-in-law, Margaret Pietz and Lucille (Ordell) Drath and his brother-in-law Norman (Lucille) Pietz

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 614 Bridge St., Manawa. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Union Cemetery, Symco. Visitation will be Friday, May 19th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at Sacred Heart Church. Memorials are appreciated to Holy Family Catholic Parish . The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com