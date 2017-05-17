Waupaca keeps winning

< > Waupaca baseball coach talks with pitcher Ryan Dayton and infielders May 9 during the Comets' 2-0 win over Freedom. Dayton went on to get the win on the mound. Greg Seubert Photo

Comets top Panthers, Irish

By Greg Seubert

North Eastern Conference wins continue to add up for the Waupaca baseball team.

The Comets improved to 13-4 overall and 11-3 in conference play with four recent wins over Oconto Falls and Freedom, including a doubleheader sweep May 13 against Oconto Falls.

Waupaca took advantage of five Oconto Falls errors in the opening game and went on to hand the Panthers a 10-1 win. The Comets then capped the sweep with a 9-0 win in the second game.

Jake Pankratz had four of the Comets’ 16 hits in the first game and drove in two runs. Waupaca took a 7-0 lead into the third inning after scoring six times in the second.

Brandon Krcmar worked three innings to get the win on the mound. Alex Ronaldson and Hayden Neidert added three and two hits, respectively.

Pankratz held the Panthers scoreless for five innings in the second game to get the win. Neidert and Ronaldson each drove in a pair of runs.

The Comets scored three times in the top of the first and sixth innings and added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth.

Waupaca’s other wins included a 4-1 win at Freedom May 11 and a 2-0 decision over the Irish May 9.

The Comets scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning in the rematch and scored twice in the fifth May 9.

Ryan Dayton picked up the win May 9, while Neidert and Pankratz each had two of the Comets’ eight hits.

Waupaca hosted Denmark May 16 and will face the Vikings in Denmark at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18.