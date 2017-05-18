Charges follow crash

The driver involved in a crash that injured five people faces criminal charges.

Clayton A. Kluck, 20, Iola, is charged with three felony counts of causing injury by intoxicated driving and one misdemeanor count of causing injury by intoxicated driving.

Kluck has also been cited for a first OWI and failure to keep a vehicle under control.

At 1:47 a.m. Sunday, May 7, Waupaca police and paramedics were called out to a one-vehicle, roll-over crash on Oak Street/County Trunk E near Marsh Street on Waupaca’s north side.

In addition to Kluck, the driver, there were four passengers: Anthony Meverden, 22, Iola; Sheyann Fletcher, 24, Plover; Toni Grawvunder, 22, Ogdensburg; and Easton Meverden, 20, Manawa.

Kluck and A. Meverden were airlifted to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.

Fletcher was taken by ambulance to Neenah.

E. Meverden and Grawvunder were transported to ThedaCare in Waupaca.

According to the criminal complaint, A. Meverden suffered a broken neck, broken ribs, a broken sternum and bruised lungs. He was placed on a breathing machine.

Fletcher suffered broken ribs, a shattered collarbone, cracked sternum, bruised liver, bruised spleen, bruised kidneys and bruised lungs. She was placed on a breathing machine.

Grawvunder suffered a fractured neck vertebrae, a right clavicle fracture and fractured three bones in her foot.

E. Meverden suffered an injury to his hand and required stitches in his back.

Waupaca Police Officer Wesley Zube interviewed the crash victims.

Grawvunder said they had all been at Paca Pub, then headed to a bonfire north of Waupaca. Along the way, they stopped at Kwik Trip.

Kluck was driving northbound on Oak Street when he lost control at the curve near the trailer park, crossed the centerline, corrected and went into the ditch, the complaint says.

Fletcher said the last thing she remembered was all of them yelling at Kluck to “stop driving so stupid.” The next thing she knew was they were heading into a ditch toward a tree, then she woke up in the hospital.

Zube asked Fletcher why they were yelling at Kluck about his driving.

“He was going so fast around curvy roads and I just had this horrendous feeling that something bad was going to happen,” Fletcher reportedly said.

A cardboard beer case and two bottles of beer were found in the debris at the crash scene.

A prescription pill bottle was also found. The label warned against consuming alcohol while taking the medication.

Video from Paca Pub shows Kluck being served three beers between 12:23 a.m. and 1:13 a.m., the complaint says.

Video from Kwik Trip shows Kluck getting into the driver’s seat before the truck left the store’s parking lot.

Kluck appeared in court on May 17 and was released from custody after posting a $5,000 cash bond.