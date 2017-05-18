Hospital volunteers host geranium sale

Event slated for Friday

The Volunteers ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca will hold its annual Geranium Sale from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the old Riverside School in Waupaca.

People will be able to purchase a variety of blooming geraniums grown especially for the organization by King Berry.

Color choices will include red, white, pink, salmon and violet at a cost of $3.50 per plant.

Hanging baskets, perennials and baked goods will also be available.

Proceeds will benefit the Volunteers ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca Health Career Scholarship Fund.

The old Riverside School is located at 950 Park Ave.