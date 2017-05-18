Mellen, Melvin D.

Melvin D. Mellen, age 89, of Weyauwega, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.

He was born in the Town of Weyauwega, to the late Elvin and Margaret (Behn) Mellen on August 5, 1927. Melvin lived in the Weyauwega area most of his life and graduated from Weyauwega High School in 1945. Melvin was untied in marriage to Kathleen Loss on June 2, 1956. They were married 61 years. Melvin owned and operated a dairy farm until retiring from farming in 1973. He and his wife then traveled for a number of years. His last place of employment was the City of Weyauwega, where he was employed for 10 years. Melvin loved to hunt, fish, trap and canoe. He especially loved to trout fish, duck hunt and upland game hunt. Melvin also loved his Chesapeake Bay retrievers.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sister-in-law, Mary Hoeft; niece, Barb (Tim) Olson; nephews, Dale (Marilyn) Schwanke and Jim Schwanke and other relatives and friends. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and a sister and brother-in-law, Loraine (Marvin) Schwanke.

According to Melvin’s wishes, no services will be held. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Weyauwega. Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral & Cremation Services in Weyauwega is serving the family.