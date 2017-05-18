Polar Bears earn home victory

< > Hortonville's Connor Roesler (23) slides past the catcher to score a run in the bottom of the second inning in a 3-1 home win over Neenah on Friday, May 12. Erik Buchinger photo

Bulldogs win 3 of 5 games

By Erik Buchinger

The Polar Bears baseball team got back on the winning track with a 3-1 home win over Neenah on Friday, May 12.

Hortonville scored twice in the bottom of the second inning and added another in the fourth in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead.

Neenah scored its lone run in the top of the fifth inning.

Hortonville’s Tyler Ziegler threw the first five innings and allowed one run on six hits and no walks with zero strikeouts to pick up the win.

Eli Kramer threw the final two innings scoreless and allowed one hit and one walk with three strikeouts for the save.

Hortonville finished with five hits, and Colton Glocke led the Polar Bears at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored.

Oshkosh North 3, Hortonville 2

The Polar Bears lost their second game in a row in a 3-2 loss to Oshkosh North on Thursday, May 11.

Oshkosh North scored once in the third inning and added two more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead before Hortonville grabbed its two runs in the top of the fifth for the one-run loss.

Hortonville pitcher Drew Lauterborn threw a complete game for the Polar Bears and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts to pick up the loss.

Hortonville had just two hits in the game, and Zak Kosloske had both of them, as he finished 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Fond du Lac 6, Hortonville 4

Hortonville had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 6-4 road loss to Fond du Lac on Tuesday, May 9.

Jason Jennerjohn picked up a loss for the Polar Bears. He threw 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and six walks with two strikeouts.

Hortonville’s Bryce Cross, Zak Kosloske and Eli Kramer led the Polar Bears with two hits at the plate.

Little Chute 6, New London 1

New London lost 6-1 on the road to Little Chute on Saturday, May 13.

The Bulldogs finished with five hits, and Austin Hanson and Logan Locy each had two hits for New London.

New London’s Blake Dey threw 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on four hits and five walks with four strikeouts to pick up the loss.

Hanson pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and five walks with three strikeouts.

New London 4, Winneconne 3

The Bulldogs defeated Winneconne 4-3 in a non-conference road game on Friday, May 12.

New London scored one run in the top of the first inning, but Winneconne came back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the top of the third, and Winneconne scored the final run in the game with one run in the bottom of the third inning.

“After a stretch of some really intense conference games, it was nice to have a non-conference game to play some different players and see what they could do,” New London head coach Tom Frederick said. “Of course, it ended up being a one-run game as well.”

The Bulldogs outhit Winneconne 9-6, and Blake Dey and Will Wohlt each finished with two hits to lead the team.

“Blake Dey and Will Wohlt had a nice day at the plate, and Jake Hoier did a great job in relief to help us win the game,” Frederick said.

New London 4, Menasha 3

Dylan Moeller’s game-winning base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning gave New London a 4-3 walk-off victory on Thursday, May 11.

“We really did some nice things in the bottom of the eighth,” New London head coach Tom Frederick said. “Ethan Wood had a base hit to get us started. Kyle Krenke really battled in his at-bat and finally drew a walk, and then Dylan came through with the big base hit to win the game. Awesome win for the guys.”

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and Menasha scored a run in the third, fifth and seventh innings to tie the game at three leading up to Moeller’s game-winning hit.

“Just a wonderful win for the kids,” Frederick said. “We had lost two really tough games to Menasha this season, and we finally found a way to beat those guys. Logan Locy and Austin Hanson pitched very well.”

Locy threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Hanson threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed two hits and two walks with two strikeouts to earn the win. He also hit 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored, double, RBI and a stolen base.

Menasha 2, New London 1

New London pitcher Will Wohlt led the Bulldogs in pitching and hitting but picked up the loss in a 2-1 road loss to Menasha on Tuesday, May 9.

Wohlt threw six innings, gave up two runs (one earned) and held Menasha to just three hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

New London finished with five hits, and Wohlt finished 2-for-2 with a sacrifice, double and the Bulldogs’ lone RBI.

“This was another disappointing loss for us,” New London head coach Tom Frederick said. “Our seventh one-run loss, and they are certainly not getting any easier to take. As always, we pitched well. Will Wohlt did another nice job on the mound. We outhit Menasha, but they got the timely hit and we didn’t.”

New London 2, Seymour 0

Bulldogs’ starting pitcher Jake Hoier held Seymour scoreless in a 2-0 home win over Seymour on Monday, May 8.

Hoier threw a complete-game shutout and allowed six hits and two walks with five strikeouts to earn the win.

“Jake Hoier pitched another very good game, and we played good defense behind him,” New London head coach Tom Frederick said.

The game was scoreless for the first 4 ½ innings before New London scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth.

“The big thing was that we hit the ball well against a very good pitcher,” Frederick said. “We only scored two runs, but I was happy with our approach at the plate. Austin Warren’s RBI double to right-center in the fifth inning was a very clutch hit for us.”

The Bulldogs outhit Seymour 9-6, and they were led by Logan Locy and Will Wohlt at the plate. Both finished with two hits.

“Very nice win for the kids,” Frederick said.