Winning T-shirt

County fair selects W-F student’s design

A Weyauwega-Fremont Middle School student’s design is the winner of the Waupaca County Fair Official T-shirt Design Contest.

Bo Witkowski’s design includes the slogan “Keep Calm and Show.”

He is an eighth grader at the school.

Swiderski Equipment Waupaca, the host of the contest, chose his entry from among the more than 60 that were submitted.

The contest’s rules asked students to create a positive message about agriculture using words and/or pictures.

Students participated knowing they might have their design printed on the back of the T-shirts.

The T-shirts, which will be distributed to all 4-H and FFA participants at the Waupaca County Fair this summer, were donated by Swiderski Equipment Waupaca and Meyer Manufacturing.

“We were extremely impressed with all of the designs that were entered for the contest, but Bo’s design was perfect for the kids to wear during the fair,” said Tom Nitschke, Swiderski Equipment general manager in Waupaca. “Bo did a great job. We’re proud to support the fair and the local youth in agriculture.”

The fair is taking place Aug. 23-27, at the fairgrounds in Weyauwega.