Manawa shows its true colors

School district holds first Color Run/Walk

Temperatures in the 40s and a brisk wind couldn’t put a damper on the School District of Manawa’s first-ever Color Run/Walk. Students collected pledges for the event, held May 19 around Manawa Elementary School and Little Wolf Junior/Senior High School.

Jessie Orr, Dana Dean and Colleen Phelan organized the event. Participants, which included students, family members and school district staff, were covered from head to toe in powder paint.

“This event is designed to help promote healthy choices and to encourage fun outdoor activity for the students, family and community,” Orr said. “It is also helping students and the community raise money to further enhance the students’ education.”

Special education teacher Darren Carson brought up the idea after participating in a similar event in the Weyauwega-Fremont School District.

“I believe that these kind of events that include community and school can only strengthen the ties between both,” Carson said.

Orr hopes to make the run/walk an annual event.

“Being able to raise funds for the district to enhance the educational experience for our students is very important,” Orr said.

A Manawa Elementary School student reacts after getting a shot of colored powder May 19 during the School District of Manawa's first-ever Color Run/Walk. Several family members joined students during the event, designed to help promote healthy choices and encourage outdoor activity. Students in grades K-12 participated. Students collected pledges and local businesses donated to the cause. Greg Seubert Photo Two Manawa Elementary School students look away while being doused in green and orange color. Greg Seubert Photo Manawa students help raise funds for technology May 19 at the School District of Manawa's first Color Run/Walk. Greg Seubert Photo Sunglasses helped keep colored powder out of the eyes of students that participated in the Color Run/Walk in Manawa. Greg Seubert Photo Some kids ran the entire length of the School District of Manawa's Color Run/Walk May 19, but others decided to take their time and walk instead. Greg Seubert Photo
