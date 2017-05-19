W-F seeded second

Comets get home tournament game

By Greg Seubert

Despite ending up with No. 8 seeds for the upcoming WIAA State Softball Tournament, Waupaca and Clintonville will host a postseason game.

Waupaca and Clintonville will host ninth-seeded Xavier and Notre Dame, respectively, Tuesday, May 23.

Here’s a rundown of where area teams are headed:

Division 1

Kimberly Sectional: No. 12 Green Bay East at No. 5 Hortonville, Wednesday, May 24.

Division 2

Winneconne Sectional: No. 9 Xavier at No. 8 Waupaca, Tuesday, May 23; No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Clintonville, Tuesday, May 23; No. 7 Little Chute or No. 10 Berlin at No. 2 New London, Wednesday, May 24.

Division 3

Chilton Sectional: No. 10 Northland Pines or No. 7 Amherst at No. 2 Weyauwega-Fremont, Wednesday, May 24; No. 10 Northland Pines at No. 7 Amherst, Tuesday, May 23.

Division 4

Lourdes Academy Sectional: No. 5 Phelps/Three Lakes at No. 4 Iola-Scandinavia, Wednesday, May 24; No. 6 Manawa at No. 3 Rosholt, Wednesday, May 24.

Division 5

New Holstein Sectional: No. 5 Wild Rose at No. 4 Cambria-Friesland, Wednesday, May 24; No. 7 Green Bay NEW Lutheran or No. 10 Rio at No. 2 Almond-Bancroft, Wednesday, May 24; No. 10 Pembine/Goodman at No. 7 Marion, Tuesday, May 23.

State semifinals and finals will be held Thursday to Saturday, June 8-10, at Goodman Diamond in Madison.