Waupaca, W-F, I-S get home games

Tournament play starts May 25

By Greg Seubert

Pairings have been announced for the upcoming WIAA State Baseball Tournament.

Division 1 postseason games begin Tuesday, May 30, while first-round games in divisions 2-4 will get underway Thursday, May 25.

Here’s a rundown of where area teams are headed:

Division 1

Kaukauna Sectional: No. 7 Neenah or No. 10 Manitowoc at No. 2 Hortonville, Thursday, June 1.

Division 2

Clintonville Sectional: No. 7 Wrightstown at No. 2 Waupaca, Thursday, May 25; No. 5 Oconto Falls at No. 4 Clintonville, Thursday, May 25; No. 6 New London at No. 3 Little Chute, Thursday, May 25.

Division 3

Crivitz Sectional: No. 5 Amherst at No. 4 Iola-Scandinavia, Thursday, May 25; No. 6 Manawa at No. 3 Weyauwega-Fremont, Thursday, May 25.

Division 4

Barneveld Sectional: No. 5 Tigerton or No. 4 Tri-County at No. 1 Almond-Bancroft, Tuesday, May 30; No. 6 Marion at No. 3 Wild Rose, Thursday, May 25.